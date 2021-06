Duncanville, Texas – Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Duncanville as one of ten winners of the 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. KTB, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has awarded the GCAA to Texas communities for more than 50 years. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT; Duncanville will receive $210,000 for a landscaping project.