How to Watch Microsoft's Windows 11 Event—and What to Expect

Jun. 24—Windows 11 event 2021: Microsoft is all set to take the wraps off its next generation of Windows today, nearly six years after the company released Windows 10 around the world. However, Microsoft has not uttered a word about the whole thing, keeping it quite secret. The only comment that came was when it asked the public not to download the Windows 11 Test build doing the rounds on Internet. Microsoft Windows 11 update is expected to bring notable changes to the operating system both visually and under the hood, and based on initial impressions from leaked Windows 11 builds that have surfaced online in the past few weeks, it looks like many changes are coming to the interface of the popular operating system.