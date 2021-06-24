Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Watch Microsoft's Windows 11 Event—and What to Expect

By Boone Ashwort
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not a lot of mystery left to Windows 11, thanks to a comprehensive leak last week. But there are still some outlines left to be shaded in, particularly any improvements to Microsoft’s home-grown apps, like Office and Game Pass. And any time an operating system with well over a billion users gets an upgrade, even small changes can have a big impact. Here’s how to watch along for yourself on Thursday, and what you can expect to see.

www.wired.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Apps#Windows Apps#Open Windows#Office And Game Pass#Cortana#Start#Verge#The Microsoft Store#Marvel#Trumpist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Software
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung might’ve canceled one of its best new Galaxy phones

Samsung is widely expected to launch three Galaxy devices of flagship status to replace the Galaxy Note 21, which isn’t coming this year. These are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables and the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE version. A few recent reports said that the two new foldable phones will be unveiled in early August and hit stores by the end of the month. The next-gen Galaxy smartwatches would arrive in mid-August, according to the same sources. Notably absent from those reports was the Galaxy S21 FE, a device that has usually been featured in various...
InternetPosted by
Fortune

Ad-tech shares soar as Google delays major Chrome privacy push

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The online advertising ecosystem—tech firms, publishers and everyone else involved in the funding of our digital economy—has been working flat-out to get ready for major Google privacy changes later this year. After all, Google will be revolutionizing online privacy when it stops letting other companies' cookies track Chrome users, and preparing for what comes next is an existential step for many players.
Video GamesTom's Guide

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How to watch live and what to expect

Nintendo tends to do its own thing when it comes to E3, opting for a live stream of announcements, as well as game demonstrations with the Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation. And this year is no different. Today (June 15), Nintendo will kick off a live stream at E3 2021 to...
Computersbolnews.com

When will windows 11 be released, what’s its speed, and how to get it?

Microsoft will reveal “what’s next” for Windows on June 24. The event marks the debut of the next version of Windows, which is expected to be titled Windows 11. Microsoft will hold a press event on June 24, but it will not be for a new Surface device that will be available soon. Instead, Microsoft intends to make “one of the most significant changes of Windows of the past decade.”
Computersillinoisnewstoday.com

Windows 11 Leak-What We Know About Microsoft’s New Operating System

A preview build of Windows 11 is leaked, Microsoft’s next-generation Windows name is confirmed, and new features are glimpsed. Since Microsoft announced the next-generation version of Windows June 24th Windows Event, The speculation about the name Rampant.. If this leaked build is legitimate and seems legitimate, then the next version...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows 11 event predictions: What we're expecting to see

Microsoft's Windows 11 event less than a day away! That means we're gearing up to become Windows 11 Central, and what better way to kick things off than with a list of things I'm expecting (or hoping) to see announced tomorrow. Make sure you tune into the Windows 11 event...
Computerstribuneledgernews.com

Windows 11 event 2021: Big veil of secrecy, but here's what we expect the company to launch today

Jun. 24—Windows 11 event 2021: Microsoft is all set to take the wraps off its next generation of Windows today, nearly six years after the company released Windows 10 around the world. However, Microsoft has not uttered a word about the whole thing, keeping it quite secret. The only comment that came was when it asked the public not to download the Windows 11 Test build doing the rounds on Internet. Microsoft Windows 11 update is expected to bring notable changes to the operating system both visually and under the hood, and based on initial impressions from leaked Windows 11 builds that have surfaced online in the past few weeks, it looks like many changes are coming to the interface of the popular operating system.
Softwareonmsft.com

Windows 11 news recap - Here's what Microsoft announced today

What a day! If you were expecting the Windows 11 event to be all about "lipstick on a pig," well you need to get caught up! Today's event was about so much more than a UI refresh, so much so that the new UI elements like a centered taskbar and a new Start menu were barely mentioned. In case you missed the webcast or our live blog, let's recap the day's momentous announcements:
Softwarelaptopmag.com

Windows 11 live stream — How to watch the Microsoft event

Microsoft is set to reveal Windows 11 — the successor to Windows 10 — on Thursday, June 24 at a virtual event. The show will be streamed to the public so you can watch as Microsoft announces what it refers to as "the next generation of Windows." This guide will...
BusinessAndroid Central

Samsung MWC 2021: How to watch and what we expect to see

Samsung's MWC 2021 conference is all digital this year, and you can watch it in its entirety on Samsung's YouTube channel. MWC 2021 is where we're expecting to see the next big Wear OS update revealed. It's possible that the recently leaked Galaxy Watch 4 will make a debut, as...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Best tech and accessories for remote workers in 2021

Not so long ago, remote working was seen as a fad. Consequently, only a few companies provided employees with opportunities to work remotely. But this all changed when coronavirus spread throughout the world in early 2020. In response to the global pandemic, many governments introduced stay-at-home and social distancing measures....