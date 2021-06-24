How to Watch Microsoft's Windows 11 Event—and What to Expect
There’s not a lot of mystery left to Windows 11, thanks to a comprehensive leak last week. But there are still some outlines left to be shaded in, particularly any improvements to Microsoft’s home-grown apps, like Office and Game Pass. And any time an operating system with well over a billion users gets an upgrade, even small changes can have a big impact. Here’s how to watch along for yourself on Thursday, and what you can expect to see.www.wired.com