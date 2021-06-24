Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

By Kevin Buckland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8ZTZ_0adcTVvG00
An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early in the Asian session after dipping to 91.509 on Wednesday. It was at 92.408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9.

The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022.

Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade. read more

The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But the index gave up about a third of those gains after Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a "perfect storm" as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that those price pressures should ease on their own. read more

Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including New York Fed President John Williams, who on Tuesday said any conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far off.

"The market has shifted back into price discovery mode, reflecting the Fed's recent shift and the need to fine-tune the taper lift-off date," Mark McCormick, the global head of foreign-exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a client note.

"Good U.S. data will be good for the USD and bad for risk markets, owing to the impact on the tapering process. Accordingly, we still like USD dip-buying into the early parts of the summer."

Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with consumer spending numbers also due that day, and the latest reading on jobless claims released later on Thursday.

The euro was little changed at $1.19295 on Thursday compared to the previous session, when it rose as high as $1.19700 for the first time in a week. It had dipped to the lowest since April 6 on Friday, at $1.18470.

The yen weakened as far as 111.11 per dollar for the first time in 15 months, and was last 0.1% weaker at 111.03.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0104 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Interest Rates#Asian#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#New York Fed#Td Securities#Usd#0104 Gmt#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Back on it's Feet but Central Bank Log Jam May Stifle Recovery

- EUR/USD recovers 1.19 after USD’s momentum fades. - But relative central bank stances may stifle recovery. - As Fed questions market pricing & ECB stands pat. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1795-1.1819. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold inches lower on firm US dollar, Fed's hawkish stance

BENGALURU (June 29): Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal's appeal. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a...
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Quarles: We’re not behind the curve on inflation

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said that the current high inflation was transitory, due to supply chain imbalances and higher demand. He said, “if a year from now we were not to see inflation settling back down to something that’s closer to our 2% target… we have the tools at the Fed to then begin – as we traditionally would – to increase interest rates, to change our monetary policy in a way that would address that inflation.” He noted that “we’re not behind the curve”.
Businessstateofpress.com

Gold sees biggest monthly drop since 2016 | Business and Economy News

As US Fed officials sped up their plans for tightening policy, gold prices dropped below $1,800 an ounce. Gold headed for the biggest monthly drop in more than four years after the Federal Reserve sped up their expected pace of policy tightening, sending prices tumbling below $1,800 an ounce. The...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Eases On Fed's Hawkish Views

Gold prices eased on Tuesday and the dollar rose against its major rivals as hawkish remarks from some Fed officials supported prospects of a tightening of monetary policy sooner rather later. Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,772.31 per ounce, after marking its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36 on...
CurrenciesBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Swamped by Rising Greenback

The Canadian dollar sank under a fresh wave of risk aversion sentiment that fueled U.S. dollar demand. Traders renewed concern about Federal Reserve tapering after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the Fed had made "substantial further progress" towards its inflation goal, implying tapering Quantitative Easing purchases was warranted. He said he would wait until next year to see if the Fed’s inflation and employment targets had been reached to start raising rates.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Gains For A Second Day In A Row

The US Dollar gained yesterday against a basket of its counterparts with the exception of JPY maybe because safe haven flows tended to favor the Japanese currency even more. Recent comments made by Fed officials tended to increase the attention of the market in regards to financial data and given that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week stated that the bank will not act simply on fear of inflation focus is on the employment data due out this week. On the fundamental front the progress made in the agreement of another infrastructure spending package tends to provide some support for the USD as well as US stockmarkets of which Nasdaq reached new record highs. In the Forex market both the greenback and the Yen tended to gain on the market’s worries which are related to the Delta strain of the pandemic enjoying some safe haven inflows. Attention could also turn to today’s US financial releases, while EUR traders may keep an eye out for Germany’s inflation rates.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as new virus outbreaks seen undermining global recovery

* U.S. dollar advances to one-week high * Delta variant adds uncertainty to global recovery * U.S. consumer confidence rises * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comments, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week peak on Tuesday, posting its largest single daily gain in roughly two weeks, as new coronavirus outbreaks threatened to derail a global economic recovery, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars leading losses. A decline in risk appetite benefits the U.S. dollar as a safe haven. Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the Federal Reserve shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month. Indonesia is grappling with record high cases, while Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. Spain and Portugal are imposing travel restrictions on unvaccinated British travelers, even as some states in Australia tightened movement curbs. "Generally it's about increasing concerns over the Delta variant and it's just hurting the market somewhat," said Amo Sahota, director at corporate FX advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco. "The market got its head turned with the severity of the some of the lockdowns in places such as Australia," he added. In afternoon trading in New York, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.2% to 92.077, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since around mid-June. The greenback's correlation with general risk appetite as seen from the global daily caseloads of COVID-19 has weakened in recent weeks as market attention has been more focused on when the Fed will exit its massive policy stimulus. But that correlation has started to strengthen since last week. "We went from a certain and stable background in Q2 to a lot more uncertainty going forward, and markets have to price that," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London. The dollar also got a boost after data showed U.S. consumer confidence increased in June to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. That lifted expectations for strong economic growth in the second quarter. The euro declined 0.2% to $1.1896, edging back toward the 2-1/2-month low touched on June 18. Investors are also looking to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, with a new jobs forecast of 690,000 in June compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. "Stepped-up dollar buying is a sign of investor confidence that America's June jobs report could be one of the year's strongest," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. Elsewhere, sterling gained 0.2% to $1.3842. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.7% to US$0.7510 amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of the country. The New Zealand dollar was also lower in sympathy, down 0.7% at US$0.6988. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:26PM (1926 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0710 91.8670 +0.24% 2.323% +92.1940 +91.8520 Euro/Dollar $1.1897 $1.1923 -0.21% -2.62% +$1.1930 +$1.1878 Dollar/Yen 110.5500 110.6200 -0.06% +6.99% +110.7550 +110.4350 Euro/Yen 131.52 131.90 -0.29% +3.62% +131.9400 +131.2900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9213 0.9200 +0.16% +4.15% +0.9233 +0.9190 Sterling/Dollar $1.3844 $1.3880 -0.26% +1.34% +$1.3882 +$1.3814 Dollar/Canadian 1.2394 1.2342 +0.43% -2.66% +1.2398 +1.2333 Aussie/Dollar $0.7510 $0.7565 -0.72% -2.37% +$0.7570 +$0.7508 Euro/Swiss 1.0958 1.0964 -0.05% +1.40% +1.0972 +1.0953 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8590 +0.03% -3.85% +0.8609 +0.8588 NZ $0.6990 $0.7042 -0.75% -2.67% +$0.7051 +$0.6980 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5615 8.5320 +0.37% -0.27% +8.5810 +8.5190 Euro/Norway 10.1871 10.1730 +0.14% -2.67% +10.2137 +10.1560 Dollar/Sweden 8.5293 8.5088 -0.05% +4.06% +8.5522 +8.5101 Euro/Sweden 10.1485 10.1536 -0.05% +0.72% +10.1707 +10.1386 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields stall ahead of June jobs data

(Updates throughout; adds analyst comments, upcoming ADP report, and reverse repo volume) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hugged the unchanged mark on Tuesday as the market waited to see how June U.S. employment data, due later this week, might affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose as high as 1.51% earlier in the session, was last flat at 1.4782%. "We're sitting in a little bit of consolidation range on a technical level," said Ellis Phifer, managing director in fixed income research at Raymond James, noting "the calm before the potential storm" that the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due out Friday could bring. Ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's data, Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report is expected to show private payrolls rose by 600,000 in June, after surging by 978,000 in May. While the ADP report is at times not a good predictor of the government's data, it will still be watched by the market, particularly if there are any substantial revisions to its May numbers, said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management. A clearer picture of the jobs market, a key focus of the Fed, will emerge in the coming months when enhanced unemployment benefits end and students head back to classrooms, freeing parents to return to work, said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. He cited many unknowns regarding the speed and magnitude of the Fed's easing of the accommodative policies put in place last year to aid the coronavirus-battered economy. "The bottom line is that we're all macro investors now and the macro picture is cloudy," Merz said, noting concerns about how much the economy can be tightened even as the flood of stimulus continues. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday he would be ready to start tapering the central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases as soon as "substantial further progress" on employment has been met. Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation hit a record high $841.2 billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March, it grew further after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate it pays on reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% as part of technical adjustments to keep the effective federal funds rate from falling too low. The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a basis point lower at 0.2524%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point steeper at 122.58 basis points. June 29 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2524 -0.004 Three-year note 99-98/256 0.4602 0.000 Five-year note 99-236/256 0.891 -0.003 Seven-year note 100-12/256 1.243 -0.001 10-year note 101-88/256 1.4782 0.000 20-year bond 103-160/256 2.0274 -0.004 30-year bond 106-56/256 2.0939 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high, lifted by Apple

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Morgan Stanley jumps on surprise dividend hike (Updates with end of session) June 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Apple...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Mexico's financial stability council warns of crypto-currency risks

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial stability council on Tuesday warned that crypto-currencies are subject to great volatility and can be risky for both users and the financial sector. The council, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor and head of the banking commission, reiterated that crypto-currencies...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed gives back Wall St power over investor payouts

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street has won back the power of the purse. After passing central bank stress tests last week, the largest lenders can rely more on their own discretion when it comes to paying dividends and buybacks. Investors can now see how much each bank has to give, from the Federal Reserve’s perspective, if not exactly how much will actually come their way.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is looking at worst June since 2013 as prices plunge on stronger dollar

(Kitco News) Gold saw a sharp drop on Tuesday as prices touched 2.5-month lows and headed for the worst June performance since 2013. The yellow metal is trading down 7.6% on the month. On a month-on-month basis, gold is on track to see its worst performance since November 2016, when the precious metal dropped more than 8%. In June 2013, gold dropped 11%.
BusinessCNBC

Gold slides to 11-week low on dollar, hawkish Fed double whammy

Spot gold fell 0.93% to $1,761.66 per ounce by 01:39 pm EDT after touching $1,749.20, its lowest since April 15. U.S. gold futures settled down 1% at $1,763.60. Gold slipped on Tuesday to its lowest since mid-April as the dollar strengthened in the run-up to this week's U.S. jobs report, which is expected to come in strong and could cement the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish stance.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 1-week low as Delta variant hits sentiment

(Adds strategists quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since last Tuesday at 1.2398 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7 cents higher at $72.98 a barrel * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday for a second day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart as new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia pressured commodity-linked currencies and investors awaited key economic data later in the week. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2395 to the greenback, or 80.88 U.S. cents, after ending Monday's session down 0.3%. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.2398. "The spread of the Delta variant in less-vaccinated countries is hurting expectations for travel and trade," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments. It is "crushing global risk sentiment and weighing on the commodity complex," Schamotta added. Oil reversed earlier losses, settling 7 cents higher at $72.98 a barrel, but copper , seen as a gauge of global financial health, fell for a fourth day. Canada is a major producer of both commodities. The Australian and New Zealand dollars , which are also sensitive to commodity markets, fell even more than the loonie, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies. Canadian GDP data for April is due on Wednesday and the U.S. nonfarm payroll report on Friday. An upside surprise for the U.S. data has the potential to boost bond yields and the U.S. dollar, said Schamotta. Investors could be more sensitive than usual to the U.S. jobs data, after the Federal Reserve shifted this month to more hawkish guidance. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than one basis point at 1.424%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)