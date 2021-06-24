A week later, Yakima County Commissioners read Juneteenth proclamation

Three days after Juneteenth was celebrated, the Yakima County commissioners on. a Juneteenth proclamation they had neglected to read in advance of the holiday. The proclamation retroactively made the week of June 14-20 Juneteenth Freedom Week throughout Yakima County. It was the same proclamation the Board of County Commissioners read last year and in 2019, with only the dates changed. It was submitted by the Yakima County NAACP again this year but was not read at last week’s commission meeting.