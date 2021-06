Since March 2020, COVID-19 has been the dominant virus spreading across the country. However, this summer there is a new respiratory virus spreading across the country, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an advisory warning. "Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms," says the CDC. "Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious…." Read on to find out if you can get this, and what the symptoms are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.