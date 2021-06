A malfunctioning water pump in Nolanville has been repaired, however, water officials in the small town are asking residents to only water their lawns on certain days. According to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3, officials discovered Monday morning the pump wasn’t working, which was making it hard to keep water tanks full. The pump was repaired late Monday, said Stephanie Hall, office manager for WCID-3. The water district temporarily asked local residents to conserve water while the pump was not working, and now things are back to normal.