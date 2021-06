Fabulous end unit in small, quiet complex is convenient to shopping, restaurants and more! Bedrooms are on the 2nd level and have hardwood floors as well as large closets. The living room is very spacious and also has hardwood floors. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and room for a good size table plus there is a pantry. Need extra space, there is a finished lower level that can be used as a rec room, home office, exercise room etc. Condo fee includes heat/hot water and the complex does allow pets (restrictions may apply). 1 assigned parking space and then there is an extra lot for more parking.