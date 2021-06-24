Pritzker Military Museum & Library Bestows Its Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing to Author Margaret MacMillan

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce that professor of international history and award-winning author, Margaret MacMillan, is the 15th recipient of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing. The award will be presented when MacMillan is honored at the 2021 Liberty Gala. The annual event will be held on October 21 and is the non-profit’s main fundraiser each year.