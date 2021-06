When Umber Ahmad picked Washington as HQ2 for her New York-based Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, the James Beard semifinalist started by bringing her brioche doughnuts to Navy Yard in September. Less than a year later, Ahmad and partners Knead Hospitality + Design are about to open their second and third locations in the region—both within a single weekend. An offshoot of the bakery is opening Friday in Dupont Circle mini-golf bar Swingers, and the patisserie’s largest kitchen opens Saturday, June 19 in National Landing. But Ahmad’s not done yet: the pastry pro says she hopes to unveil another two DC-area confectionaries before the end of the year: “Once we commit to a place we really like, we dig deep and make ourselves at home.”