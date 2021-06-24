Brothers arrested, charged after struggle with police at Rock Hill gas station

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Someone shot a video on Wednesday afternoon that showed two brothers getting arrested during a struggle with police officers at a Rock Hill gas station.

People saw the video online and went to the gas station to protest later in the day and into the night.

>>>Watch Channel 9 at 11 p.m. for the latest in this developing story.

Police eventually placed Travis and Ricky Price under arrest.

The Rock Hill Police Department Violent Crimes Unit and agents with the Department of Homeland Security were conducting a surveillance operation and saw Ricky Price, a known offender, drive a Ford Mustang on Dave Lyle Boulevard. Ricky Price made an illegal turn and unlawfully changed lanes, which led to a traffic stop at the gas station on Willowbrook Avenue, police stated in a news release.

Price was talking with his brother on a cellphone in the car at the time of the stop, police said.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to investigate the car for narcotics, because of past encounters police have had with Ricky Price.

[Police need help ID’ing man accused of swiping mother’s purse at gas station]

Officers found a 9 mm pistol and two bags of pot in the Mustang.

Officers started to search Ricky Price when his brother, Travis Price, got there and walked up to the scene, police said.

Travis Price tried to interfere and get Ricky Price’s things but was told to stay back by police, according to the news release.

Travis Price bumped officers back with his body to get closer to his brother while yelling at them.

Officers pushed Travis Price against a large tank and told him to put his hands behind his back.

Travis Price continued to not be in compliance, police said.

Officers and Travis Price started to struggle when he was taken to the ground.

At that time, the other officers collected jewelry from Ricky Price since he asked that his things be passed along to someone else on the scene.

Officers agreed, but when they took off Ricky Price’s cuffs, he tried to run and threw a few punches, police said. One struck an officer in the face, the news release stated.

The police K-9 was used as a display of force to gain compliance, while the handler maintained control of the dog.

Ricky Price continued to struggle with officers. He and several officers fell to the ground in the parking lot.

The video shows one officer punching him while they were struggling on the ground. “One officer delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh on the common peroneal nerve to gain compliance. The strikes had no effect and Ricky continued to resist. The officer then punched again, striking Ricky in the nose which caused him to bleed.” Officers took Ricky Price into custody while other officers handcuffed his brother.

Officers rendered aid after Ricky Price was punched, and EMS was called to respond.

Officers placed Ricky Price in a patrol vehicle to meet EMS at the Law Center.

EMS transported Ricky Price to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

After removing Ricky Price from the vehicle, officers found a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine where he sat. Travis Price was put into a patrol vehicle and taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Travis Price was charged with hindering police.

At no time was the police K-9 used to bite the brothers, and officers did not deploy any weapons or use a Taser.

An internal review of the incident is being conducted.

©2021 Cox Media Group