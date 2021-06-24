Author Mechelle Bordeaux's newly released "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver" is a poignant yet lighthearted memoir of her journey through her mother's battle with dementia

Early in 2020, the Hall House Research Library at the Fenton History Center received a wonderful gift from one of its patrons, Karen Olson, in the form of a Research & Education Fund in her mother ‘s memory. The reason for this donation goes back several years, and starts with a shared interest in history, mysteries, and puzzles held by Karen and her mother, Jean Vandewark Olson Stowell. It turned out to be the perfect combination for several rewarding years of genealogical ancestor sleuthing. Along the way, they also learned more about Jamestown—their mutual birthplace—and the surrounding area, while uncovering information about their relatives, both known and unknown before the research. Karen’s trips continued even after her mother’s passing in 2009.