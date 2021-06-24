Skuid expands work within public sector, helping U.S. federal, state, and local agencies achieve mission-critical digital initiatives
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, today announced an expanded offering to help public sector agencies accelerate digital initiatives and create usable and inclusive app experiences that meet stringent 508-compliance standards. The demand for digital transformation in the public sector has...