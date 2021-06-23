The Mountain Mail Newspaper Has a position open in the

Monarch Mountain is looking to fill a position for Summer Trail Maintenance. This is a labor intensive, full- or part-time, summer only position (through October that works on the mountain, around the base area and parking lots executing approved, summer projects such as tree thinning, moving rocks, digging trenches and various outdoor construction projects. This position reports to the Patrol Director and assists to execute all projects as assigned. A valid CO drivers license and USFS Sawyer certification are preferred, though not required. Safety awareness and practice is required. Send inquiries to: hr@skimonarch.com Monarch is an EOE.