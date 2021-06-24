Gilcrease Museum hosting one last celebration before demolition

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Gilcrease Museum is hosting a celebration to thank the community for the longstanding support.

The “Thank You” Celebration is being held before the museum temporarily closes July 5 in preparation for the demolition of the current museum and the construction of the new one. They say the new museum is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2024.

The family picnic-style celebration that goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and will feature free museum admission, entertainment, food trucks and family activities on the museum grounds.

The museum says circus performers, a chalk artist, drummers, belly dancing and activity books for families will be made available for entertainment at the event. Visitors will also have a chance to see an official handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence.

While the construction of the new museum takes place, they plan to continue having events across the community with pop-up art exhibits and education experiences.

“We’re excited to begin this new stage in the museum’s life, and we want to thank Tulsans for their incredible support over the years by inviting the community back to make one more Gilcrease memory and see some of their favorites from the collection,” said Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum.

They say in addition, the celebration will feature an opportunity for the public to get a close-up look at the architectural renderings for the new Gilcrease Museum.

Music for Saturday, June 26 will include live music on stage, including:

1:15 – 2:00pm – Tanya Maksood Acoustic Duo

2:30 – 3:30pm – King Cabbage Brass Band

4:00 – 5:00pm – Paul Benjaman Band

The north and Brannin (south) parking lots at the museum will be open. Overflow parking will be available at Central High School, 3101 W. Edison St., and complimentary shuttles will be available.

The event is Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, cancelation notices will be posted at www.gilcrease.org and on the museum’s social media channels. The museum galleries will remain open with free admission in the event of inclement weather.

