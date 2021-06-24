Cancel
Education

Quiz: Which extracurricular should you try?

By Vaidehi Bulusu
Daily Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Zoom fatigue to time zone differences, the past year of remote learning has made it difficult for many of us to participate in extracurricular activities. The return to an in-person semester in fall 2021 may be just the motivation some of us need to get more involved outside of the classroom. However, there are so many extracurricular opportunities that it can be difficult to choose one. If you are overwhelmed by the sheer number of options, take our quiz to find out which activity you should try next. Who knows, you may discover a lifelong passion.

