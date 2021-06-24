15 Gardant-Managed Communities Earn 2021 Bronze National Quality Award

On Feb. 25, The Contest organizers recognized Brian Meyer for his “longtime, enthusiastic and good-natured participation” in The Contest. He’s been in The Contest since at least 2002 and probably more. Just to give you an idea of how long that is, there are only two other growers in the historical records going back 20 years that might beat out Brian for longest Contest participants. They are both fellow Vernon Award winners nicknamed “The Big Shoe” and “RL” or Dave Schumacher and Ron Leistikow.