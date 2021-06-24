Batman '89 Anniversary Celebrated as Michael Keaton Continues Filming The Flash

The Dark Knight is trending on Twitter and people are confused because it’s been labeled a Rom-Com. A weird quirk of the algorithm has the superhero flick alongside some decidedly less intense fare. ESPN’s Elle Duncan asked her fans what 5 movies they had seen at least 10 times. Anyone who was of age during the aughts has probably seen The Dark Knight about 20 times, if we’re being honest. Needless to say a bunch of lists rolled in. Alongside those rankings, there were a number of fans confused at how Christian Bale and Heath Ledger’s beloved film would qualify as a romantic comedy. Check out all the confusion going on down below.