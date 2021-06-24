Cancel
Batman '89 Anniversary Celebrated as Michael Keaton Continues Filming The Flash

By Jeremy Dick
Cover picture for the articleAs Michael Keaton is currently busy filming his return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, fans are celebrating the 32nd anniversary of his debut in Tim Burton's Batman. Though Keaton's casting was met with some initial reluctance from the studio at the time, he has since become established as one of the most popular Batman actors of all time. For many fans, Keaton's first Batman also remains one of the best superhero movies of all time, as regaled by thousands of fans online.

