Beacon Theatre up and running with exciting lineup

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The Beacon Theatre at Hopewell is up and running once again and has an impressive list of upcoming performers.

"We have been very fortunate, yeah," Adam Stubbs with the theater said.

Stubbs calls this a kind of re-ramping for the upcoming season and beyond.

"Now a lot of the major artists are starting to get back on the road so we're getting to reschedule some dates from the past year and a half as well as announce a batch of new dates, so we're ramping up full steam ahead," Stubbs said.

Coming up on the schedule are a number of big names, including Max Weinberg.

"Yeah, I mean of course, Mighty Max from Bruce Springsteen E Street Band. He's done something really fun, he's got what he calls Max Weinberg's Jukebox and literally, the band has rehearsed two or three hundred times and they kinda scroll through the songs on this big video screen behind them and the crowd literally just shouts out what they wanna hear and Max and the band perform them," Stubbs said.

Fans will be eager to participate. The lineup also includes other world-class musicians from country to bluegrass.

"We've got Exile coming in July, Mark Chestnut, Ronnie Millsap for bluegrass fans, Ricky Skaggs is coming along with his band Kentucky Thunder, The Old Dominion Barn Dance will be back with the Malkos Brothers, exciting young group there," Stubbs said.

With other shows being announced every week and a full schedule, safety is still a top priority for the theater.

"So if you wanna wear a mask and are comfortable doing so, please feel free, absolutely welcome to do that," Stubbs said.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the theater's website or Facebook page .