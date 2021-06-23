BACKYARD SALE. 612 S. Lea. Thu

Daniel Prall was born in Iowa in 1937. After earning his college degree in business administration, he joined the Air Force in 1960, later switching to the Air Force Reserves. In 1970, he took a position at the National Security Agency in Maryland, where he worked for 23 years. When he retired early in 1993, Prall moved to Santa Fe. Wanting to fill his time productively, he volunteered at the Museum of International Folk Art, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and the Fray Angelico Chavez History Library. Sadly, he was involved in a severe car accident in May 2017 and succumbed to his injuries in September. After Prall passed, his coworkers at the Wheelwright Museum discovered that he had been a major collector of contemporary Native American art since the 1970s and that he had bequeathed his collection of over 300 works to the Wheelwright.