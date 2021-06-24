Cancel
Justin Timberlake Weighs in On Britney’s Conservatorship: ‘We Should All Be Supporting Britney’

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Justin Timberlake weighed in on Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing via Twitter Wednesday. In court, Spears made the shocking admission that, though she would like to have another child, she could not have an IUD removed because of the constraints of the legal agreement. Timberlake wrote, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.” Timberlake issued an apology earlier this year for his public treatment of Spears after their break-up in 2002, as well as for his treatment of Janet Jackson.

