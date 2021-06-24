Cancel
Three-game winning streak ends for Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union in 1-0 defeat

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the only match on the Crew’s schedule in a block of four games that didn’t have added significance to it. But it meant a great deal to the ultimate goal of finishing atop the Eastern Conference, even if it was just the ninth game of the season. Following...

www.dispatch.com
MLSWSYX ABC6

Columbus Crew win big in final game at Historic Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew finished out their season with an historic win at MAPFRE Stadium. Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night in the final game at Crew Stadium. Zardes opened the scoring when he put away...
MLShottimeinoldtown.com

Columbus Crew 2, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire away match against Columbus Crew. The Chicago Fire lost 2-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
MLSchatsports.com

Columbus Crew sends off Crew Stadium with win against the Chicago Fire

It was a picture-perfect ending to one of the iconic venues in Major League Soccer. The Columbus Crew sent out historic Crew Stadium with a 2-0 win against the Chicago Fire in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday night. Gyasi Zardes scored a first half brace to give the Black & Gold the easy win and the team saw out the remainder of the game in the second half.
MLSchicagofirefc.com

Quote Sheet | Wicky, Herbers discuss road defeat at Columbus Crew

Chicago Fire FC head coach Raphael Wicky and midfielder Fabian Herbers recap the team's 2-0 defeat on the road against the Columbus Crew on Saturday night. The Fire return home on Wednesday to take on FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field. Chicago Fire FC Head Coach Raphael Wicky. On why Robert...
MLSchatsports.com

Columbus Crew: Three keys power a win over Chicago Fire

Jun 19, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) celebrates his goal in the first half against the Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. Three key stats from the Columbus Crew’s 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire. The final Major League Soccer...
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Know Your Enemy | Union host defending champions Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union are back at Subaru Park on Wednesday night for Pride Night presented by Subaru as they host defending MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew SC. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Match coverage on PhiladelphiaUnion.com will begin at 7 p.m. with a special pregame show hosted by Dave Leno alongside former Union players Sheanon Williams and Sebastien Le Toux. Fans can then tune in to PHL17 at 7:30 p.m. for the match as well as on FOX The Gambler.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Box Score | Philadelphia Union 1, Columbus Crew 0

Chester, PA. (June 23, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union returned to full capacity at home at Subaru Par to play Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. The last time the two teams played, the Union were able to grab a point on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions in a 0-0 draw. This time, The Boys in Blue collected all three points after a 1-0 win to keep their third-place spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. The Union struck got on the board when midfielder Jamiro Monteiro slotted a goal past the Columbus goalkeeper in the 24th minute. The goal was Monteiro’s second of the season and ended the Union’s four-game goalless streak against the Crew. Determined to hold onto the lead in the second half, the Union remained organized while creating a few chances. Andre Blake would prove to be the difference after a crucial save that gave him the 500th save of his MLS career. With the win, the Union extended their unbeaten run to seven games.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crossing the Touchline: Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

The Columbus Crew had an emotional night on Saturday in a 2-0 win against the Chicago Fire. This game marked the final contest at historic Crew Stadium and the victory only cemented the celebrations that followed. But it’s a quick turnaround for the Crew, who travel to face the Philadelphia...
MLS12newsnow.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC ties Columbus Crew in scoreless draw at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off its eleventh match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Sunday, June 27, against Columbus Crew SC. Austin FC entered the match on a seven-game winless streak. Make that eight matches now. Austin FC could not find the back of the net for the first time at home with another home scoreless draw.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

A crowd of 16k urges Union to 1-0 win defending MLS Cup champs

It had been 612 days since the last time Subaru Park held a big crowd for a Philadelphia Union contest. For nearly two years much of the Union faithful had to support their club from their couches. As the Union went on to have their best season in club history, capturing the Supporters’ Shield as the top point earners in the regular season, the fans were not there for it in large numbers.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped...
MLSsunny95.com

Union 1, Crew 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. The Crew’s (4-3-2) Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at...
