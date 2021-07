ORANGE COUNTY, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County commissioned Griffin & Strong, P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct a Disparity Study. In completing its study, GSPC will analyze, and report on, whether the County's Minority and Women Business Enterprise ("MWBE") program is compliant with relevant law. GSPC's study will additionally identify, among other things, whether there is underutilization of MWBEs in the County's procurement and contract award process, if any barriers exist that might adversely affect MWBE participation in such process, and any potential modifications or revisions to the County's procurement process that could address any concerns that may be identified.