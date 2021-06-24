DA's office under Brandon Hughes was like 'Mad Men,' DA pro tem testifies on Day 1 of trial

The trial for suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes began Wednesday after he was indicted for seven felony charges. Hughes, 46, turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8, 2020, on the multiple felony charges, which include five counts of using a position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of first-degree perjury. Hughes was indicted on all seven charges by a Special Lee County Grand Jury on Nov. 6, 2020.