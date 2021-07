I believe staff should have well-rounded experience for their first three or four years and then should look for an area to specialize in. Today, many staffers start out in a single area and that is where they remain. While this provides them with tremendous opportunities to acquire a strong depth of knowledge within that area, it doesn’t expose them to other services the firm performs and industries the firm has clients in. How things develop depends on the firm’s staff career management and the staff person’s proactivity toward their career.