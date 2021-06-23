The Ecology Center Kicks Off Its Inaugural, Seasonal Dinner Series
The Ecology Center—a 28-acre certified regenerative farm, farm stand, and community hub for sustainability education, stewardship, and cultural change—announces its new seasonal chef in residence program. James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef Tim Byres kicks off the series this summer, where he will live on-site at The Ecology Center for four months in a 24' Airstream situated in the middle of the farmland. Chef Byres, alongside The Ecology Center Founder and Executive Director Evan Marks, have conceptualized HEARTH, an interactive live-fire dinner series designed to delight and immerse guests into a discussion—through food, music, art, and experiences—on the San Juan Creek bioregion (Acjachemen land) and the connection between soil health and cultural wealth. Ticket sales support The Ecology Center's mission to give back 20% of what it grows to feed local food-insecure community members, with the goal of nourishing 750 families per week.