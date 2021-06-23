The Ecology Center Kicks Off Its Inaugural, Seasonal Dinner Series

Gardens are producing and ambitious growers are gearing up to sell. The Ashley Valley Farmers Market starts on July 3rd and will be held every Saturday through September at the Uintah County Library Plaza. Vendors will be selling fresh local produce, foods, arts, and crafts from 9 am to 1 pm. This year they will also be accepting Utah Horizon Cards (Snap benefits). The first Roosevelt Farmers Market is today, Thursday, June 24th from 3:30 until 6:30pm at Central Park. If you are interested in becoming a vendor just show up and people will be there to get you signed up. The Roosevelt Farmer’s Market is homegrown and homemade items only.