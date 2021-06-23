Billy’s at the Beach Debuts Curated Charcuterie Board For Duffy Cruises
Newport Beach’s destination for Hawaiian-inspired dining on the waterfront, Billy’s at the Beach is pleased to debut a curated charcuterie board available for dining and dockside pickup for your next Duffy boat cruise. Perfect for sharing, the curated charcuterie board features an impressive array of Sopressata, Prosciutto di Parma, Salami Toscana, Comte Gruyere, Cypress Grove Midnight Moon, Iberico cheese, roasted vegetables, parmesan toast points, cornichons and almonds.www.great-taste.net