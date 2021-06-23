Blood drive set for June 28

Baseball season is in full swing, and that means it’s time to roll up a sleeve to help save lives. Last week the American Red Cross and the St. Louis Cardinals partnered up for the 18th consecutive year to host blood drives in the St. Louis area. Fans of the team who could not make the drives this week will have several opportunities to roll up a sleeve and help save lives thanks to added “satellite” Cardinals blood drives. All presenting donors will also receive this year’s limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive t-shirt, while supplies last.