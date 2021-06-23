Blood drive set for June 28
A blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Those who donate will receive a blood donor t-shirt. "The Community Blood Bank is still battling some of the deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the normal obstacles the summer months bring," said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations special for the Community Blood Bank. "The blood supply remains critical, and donors like you are needed to help save lives."