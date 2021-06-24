Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. LAFC | 6.23.21

By Garrett Melcer
fcdallas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez gives 17-year-old Homegrown Justin Che his MLS debut as FC Dallas takes on LAFC tonight, June 23 at 9:30PM at Banc of California Stadium. Here's the lineup notes, pres. by UnitedHealthcare. Justin Che Debuts. Tonight's big surprise is the inclusion of teenaged defender...

www.fcdallas.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Luchi Gonzalez
Person
Jesús Ferreira
Person
Bryan Acosta
Person
Franco Jara
Person
Jimmy Maurer
Person
Corey Baird
Person
Freddy Vargas
Person
Ryan Hollingshead
Person
Ricardo Pepi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Unitedhealthcare#Lafc#Fc Dallas#Lafc#Unitedhealthcare#Fcd#Bayern Munich Ii#North Texas Sc#Usl League#Brazilian#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Related
MLSfcdallas.com

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | 6.19.21

TXA 21 | FCDallas.com/Stream | FCDallas.com/Radio | 1270AM. FCD record: 1-3-3 (6 pts., 13th in West) MIN record: 2-4-1 (7 pts., 12th in West) FCD vs. MIN all-time: 5-5-0 (16 GF, 16 GA) FCD vs. MIN home: 4-0-0 (12 GF, 4 GA) REINFORCEMENTS. Saturday's match against Minnesota United will be...
MLSmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at FC Dallas

Broadcast: WUCW, Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.) Following the international break, Minnesota United returns to action by flying down to Frisco, Texas, to take on FC Dallas. 2021 began ruggedly for the Loons as the team dropped four straight before a pair of back-to-back home wins and a draw on the road to Real Salt Lake. One of those teams they beat at Allianz Field? FC Dallas, who will surely be looking for a bit of payback on their home turf — a place where MNUFC have never taken so much as a point. While Minnesota will be without the services of midfielders Robin Lod and Jan Gregus and defender Jukka Raitala because of international duty, the starting XI should be bolstered by newly signed left winger Franco Fragapane and a more fully fit Adrien Hunou, who debuted in the team’s 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake. They’ll need the new additions to contribute and quick if they’re going to fight their way back up the table to the contending spot they were pegged for prior to the start of the season.
MLSangelsonparade.com

How to Watch LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo: Lineups, odds, game thread

Marco Farfan starts at left back, as expected, with Diego Palacios on international duty. Jose Cifuentes also starts in midfield for LAFC. Tyler Pasher, who scored in the first meeting between these teams this season, is back in the lineup for Houston:. LAFC are back from their three-week break and...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

LAFC: 3 takeaways from 2-0 win over FC Dallas

Three takeaways from LAFC’s 2-0 win over FC Dallas. Los Angeles FC got back to winning ways on Wednesday night as they defeated visiting FC Dallas. After a loss and a draw in their previous two matches, the hosts were able to capitalize on their opportunities to register their third victory of the 2021 Major League Soccer season. Goals from Carlos Vela and Latif Blessing propelled LAFC to the 2-0 win and Tomas Romero picked up the clean sheet. Here are three takeaways from the match.
MLSlosangelesherald.com

LAFC to work Carlos Vela back into lineup against FC Dallas

LAFC (2-3-3, 9 points) and FC Dallas (1-3-4, 7 points) are both coming off 1-1 ties on Saturday. Jose Cifuentes scored a goal in LAFC's tie with the Houston Dynamo, while Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net as FC Dallas played even with Minnesota United. Vela had the...
MLSDoc's Sports Service

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction, 6/23/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-161) Dallas (+320) Diego Rossi and Los Angeles FC (2-3-3, 9th in Western Conference) host FC Dallas (1-4-3, 13th in Western Conference) at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday. The goaltenders who are expected to start are Pablo Sisniega for Los Angeles FC and Jimmy Maurer for FC Dallas. LAFC is priced at -161 while FCD is at +320. The O/U opens at 3.25.
MLSPosted by
DFW Community News

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles FC | 6.23.21

TXA 21 | KMPX-29 | FCDallas.com/Stream | FCDallas.com/Radio | 99.1FM. FCD record: 1-3-4 (7 pts., 13th in West) LAFC record: 2-3-3 (9 pts., 9th in West) FCD vs. LAFC all-time: 1-1-2 (4 GF, 5 GA) FCD vs. LAFC away: 0-1-1 (1 GF, 3 GA) FORWARD OPTIONS. FC Dallas' frontline received...
MLSOCRegister

LAFC searching for momentum against FC Dallas

A threshold Major League Soccer teams don’t wish to be associated with is closing in on the Los Angeles Football Club. Since 1996, no MLS side has won the Supporters’ Shield with worse than a .500 record after 10 games and fewer than 12 points over that stretch. Through eight...
MLSDallas News

Looking to break winless streak, FC Dallas is embracing quick turnaround vs. Los Angeles FC

LOS ANGELES — After a few months of falling into a rhythm of a match every seven days, FC Dallas’ schedule picks up this week. FCD meets Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, the second of three matches in eight days and the first of nine double-match weeks the team will face this year with the league’s schedule backloaded because of the pandemic.
MLSperutribune.com

Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night. Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta’s pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.
MLSESPN

Carlos Vela shines as LAFC blank FC Dallas

Carlos Vela scored a goal in the fourth minute and added an assist in the second half as LAFC earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday over visiting FC Dallas. In his MLS debut, LAFC goaltender Tomas Romero needed to make just one save in the shutout, while Latif Blessing added the second-half goal that sealed the victory.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to pick up their first result away from home on Wednesday night as they take on LAFC for the first time since the 2019 season. Both sides are struggling coming into this game, as each picked up a 1-1 draw over the weekend in the season restart after the June FIFA international break.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Back in business: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 0

Carlos Vela had a goal and an assist, as LAFC defeated FC Dallas 2-0 in league play at The Banc on Wednesday. If not for several great stops from Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, LAFC’s win would have been far more lopsided, but this was the first performance in some time in which LAFC looked like their vintage best, and scoring multiple goals while also tallying their first clean sheet of the season should raise spirits.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LAFC back in win column by blanking FC Dallas

Carlos Vela scored a goal in the fourth minute and added an assist in the second half as Los Angeles FC earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday over visiting FC Dallas. In his MLS debut, LAFC goaltender Tomas Romero needed to make just one save in the shutout, while Latif Blessing added the second-half goal that sealed the victory.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas struggles continue with 2-0 loss to LAFC

FC Dallas fell 2-0 to LAFC on Wednesday night, adding to their winless rut that now dates back to the beginning of May. Carlos Vela scored four minutes into this one and added an assist on the second half goal from Latif Blessing. Vela received a perfectly weighted ball from midfielder Eduard Atuesta and then took one touch before finding his first goal of the season.
MLSDallas News

FC Dallas unable to recover after conceding early goal in 2-0 loss to LAFC

Carlos Vela scored the opening goal at Banc of California Stadium while fans, faces weary from battling the weekday Los Angeles traffic, still were filing into their seats. Those who saw it got a treat as the former MLS MVP scored his first goal of the season with a quick turn and a swish of his left foot. He assisted another as LAFC topped FC Dallas, 2-0, extending the Texas team’s winless streak to six matches.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: LAFC 2-0 Dallas in MLS 2021

Dallas change. John Nelson enters and Hollingshead leaves. After a cutback, Vela shot at the goal, who was alone and ended up sending the ball wide. The game was quite tight in the midfield, with both teams looking to get forward but without generating much danger. 10:28 PMa day ago.