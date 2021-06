The Northwood/Solon Springs 2021 baseball season came to an end in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals Tuesday, June 22, via a 10-7 loss to top-ranked Webster. Freshman Kaden Corlett went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. Collin Krmpotich also had two hits and two runs scored while Drake Debeir was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.