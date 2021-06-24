LEADING OFF: Acuña has balky back, Cameron back in HOU
Tigers rookie Daz Cameron faces the team that originally drafted and signed him when Houston visits Comerica Park. The 24-year-old outfielder homered Wednesday as the Tigers beat St. Louis 6-2. He also stole second base -- that made him and his dad, longtime big leaguer Mike Cameron, the first father-son duo to steal bases against Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Mike was with San Diego on May 28, 2006, when he stole with Molina behind the plate. Also, the Braves are monitoring star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. after he was scratched from Atlanta’s lineup Wednesday due to lower back tightness.www.wcn247.com