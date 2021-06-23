Planning commission looking to fill vacancy
SMETHPORT — A vacancy must be filled on the McKean County Planning Commission to bring the agency back to a full complement of nine members. In remarks to the county commissioners Tuesday, county planning director Jeremy Morey said applicants for this non-paid position must be county residents. While the commission meets when there is specific businesss to transact — not every month — members are required to attend at least one-half of the yearly meetings.www.bradfordera.com