Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants. Ohtani threw a season-high 105 pitches, his most since undergoing Tommy John surgery nearly three years ago. Mike Yastrzemski's homer in the fifth accounted for San Francisco's only run off Ohtani. The major league-leading Giants swept the two-game interleague series with their eighth victory in nine games.