Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants. Ohtani threw a season-high 105 pitches, his most since undergoing Tommy John surgery nearly three years ago. Mike Yastrzemski’s homer in the fifth accounted for San Francisco’s only run off Ohtani. The major league-leading Giants swept the two-game interleague series with their eighth victory in nine games.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halos#Ap#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Shohei Ohtani Home Run Derby Hype Video Is Fantastic

Shohei Ohtani will be participating in the 2021 Home Run Derby and we couldn't be more excited about it. The news is so big, Ohtani even had a sweet hype video accompany his announcement. Seriously, check it out and tell me you're not excited. Now we're just hoping somehow Ohtani...
MLBDaily Breeze

Angels Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani leading in early All-Star voting

OAKLAND — As usual, Mike Trout is leading in the voting for the All-Star Game, although it looks unlikely that he would be back from his injury in time to play in the July 13 game at Coors Field. Shohei Ohtani, however, is also leading, which could create at least...
MLBMLB

Ohtani HR not enough as Halos fall to A's

OAKLAND -- With lefty Andrew Heaney at 94 pitches through five innings, Angels manager Joe Maddon opted to leave him in to face the left-handed hitting Matt Olson to lead off the sixth with the game tied. But Heaney gave up a single on a 1-2 curveball to Olson and...
MLBMLB

Ohtani gets Halos' first full-capacity start

OAKLAND -- It’s always an event when two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes the mound, but it’s set to be extra special on Thursday, as he’ll be starting on Reopening Day for the Angels, who return to hosting games at full capacity for the first time since 2019. The game, which...
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani hits 22nd homer of the year in 8-3 win over Detroit

Ohtani is now firmly in the top-five among all eligible hitters in home runs (22), RBIs (52), and OPS (.998). Moreover, he's sitting in the top-two percent among all hitters in average exit velocity, maximum exit velocity, hard hit percentage, and barrel percentage. Ohtani will look to continue his MVP-worthy season on Sunday against Detroit.
MLBallfans.co

Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd home run, avoid sweep to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani got four hits in the past three games against the Tigers. All four were homers, including a two-run shot in the fifth inning Sunday that put him tied atop the majors with 23 this season. So when the Angels’ fearsome slugger came up again...
MLBMLB

Ohtani's 23rd ties it, but Halos fall in extras

ANAHEIM -- There’s being hot at the plate, and then there’s what two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been doing offensively the last week. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Colorado on July 12, has been otherworldly of late. He connected on his sixth homer over his last six games off Tigers right-hander Casey Mize in the fifth inning of an eventual 5-3 loss in 10 innings at Angel Stadium on Sunday. It gave him 23 on the year and moved him into a tie for the Major League lead with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The only game during his current tear in which he didn’t go deep came on Thursday, when he limited Detroit to one run over six innings in a win on the mound and went 0-for-1 with two walks at the plate.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Long after Gausman, Ohtani leave, Giants outlast DH-less Angels 9-3 in 13 innings

Jun. 24—ANAHEIM — With such a terrific pitching matchup Wednesday at Angel Stadium, of course the game wound up with neither starter factoring, unless you count the ramifications the Angels faced for using Shohei Ohtani to hit for himself, forfeiting their DH the entire game. For the first time, an...
MLBOCRegister

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout advance to Round 2 of All-Star selection process

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have advanced to Round 2 of the All-Star voting process, as expected. Each had comfortable leads at their respective positions in the voting totals released earlier this month. The players will now go into a four-day election process starting Monday, with the starters to be...
MLBchatsports.com

First-place Rays overcome Ohtani’s blast to top Angels 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG — Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, a long drive off an overhanging catwalk, but the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Friday night when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moved...
MLBusagag.com

‘Ruthian’ Shohei Ohtani crushes home run in first inning versus Yankees

Shohei Ohtani’s Yankee Stadium debut — his home had the Yankees had their way — arrived with plenty of hype, and justifiably so. Joe Maddon described his swing as “Ruthian.” Gerrit Cole called his two-way ability “historic.” Aaron Boone simply marveled that his skill set is “something none of us have really ever seen.”
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani ties MLB lead with 26th home run in first at-bat at Yankee Stadium

The Los Angeles Angels kicked off a four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Monday night, and it didn’t take long for Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to make his presence known to the New York crowd. In his first at-bat, Ohtani hit his 26th home run of the season off an 80.3 mph curveball from Yankees right-hander Michael King. Take a look:
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Rays’ 4-game winning streak ends as Angels’ Ohtani drives in 3

ST. PETERSBURG — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday. Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth against Pete Fairbanks. He also had a...