Clearwater County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL IDAHO COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM PDT At 646 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of White Bird, or 12 miles west of Grangeville, moving northeast at 55 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grangeville, Canfield and Fenn.

alerts.weather.gov
