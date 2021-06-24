Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises promoted to UFC Vegas 31 main event

Hype notwithstanding, Thiago Moises is ready to prove he’s title worthy and plans to take out Islam Makhachev in the process. Rising UFC lightweight Thiago Moises understands that if he is able to take out Makhachev that it will only lead him down the roads he driving for. With high praise constantly falling from Khabib Nurmagomedov about Makhachev, it’s no surprise he’s collecting such momentum. Some have hailed the Russian as the next LW champion in the UFC. Even so, he will have to get past Moises, who will enter the bout on a three-fight win streak first.