Single-family built-for-rent homes make up 6% of new construction each year, but by 2024, that share will likely double. Many of the country’s largest home builders have put billions of dollars into the sector, with $40 billion more planned over the next 18 months, according to the Wall Street Journal. Different built-for-rent developments are currently under construction in 30 states. These rentals come when homeownership is forecasted to decline over the next 20 years due to rising home prices, according to the Urban Institute. Rentals can also be more attractive to younger Americans who don’t want to be burdened with the responsibility of maintaining a home and 30-year mortgage.