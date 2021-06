We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There is a heavy amount of stress in the world of Wear OS watches at the moment now that Google has announced (with Samsung) the next version of Wear that will lead us into our Android wearable future. As cool as the new Wear OS 3.0 may end up being, all of the old watches launched prior to Google’s new Wear announcement have an unclear future. Today, Qualcomm attempted to give all of those watches a bit of hope without fully confirming their fate.