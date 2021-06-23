Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NASA and Tide team up to deal with dirty laundry in space

By Chris Smith
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7mrE_0adcOBGV00

Humans have been living in space for years, but it took endless research and planning to make that possible. Everything we take for granted on the surface of the planet, where we have gravity and resources to accommodate our every whim, has to be engineered to work in space. Scientists have yet to solve every problem required to make living in space for extended periods comfortable to astronauts and affordable for the governments and companies that might be footing the bill.

One of the biggest problems astronauts encounter is something we wouldn’t think twice about on Earth: Washing clothes. That’s because they don’t wash any of their clothes. They wear shirts and pants and socks multiple times until regulations say that they need to be swapped out for new ones, and the dirty ones get sent back to the planet. They receive fresh clothes with every resupply trip, which is challenging for planning a longer mission. That’s where Tide wants to help, as Procter & Gamble is partnering with NASA to come up with technology that would allow astronauts to wash their clothes in space.

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHeqA_0adcOBGV00

The newest Nest Thermostat is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon!

Price: $99.98
Buy Now

The main reason that astronauts don’t wash their clothes in space concerns the water supply. The International Space Station (ISS) recycles all its water, and washing clothes isn’t part of the water budget.

Yet astronaut clothes do get dirty. Space station inhabitants need to exercise two hours every day to fight against the effects of weightlessness on muscles and bones. They then sweat in their clothes. Some of the water is reclaimed through evaporation, but the clothes will become smelly and stiff. An astronaut must change T-shirts, shorts, and socks once per week, Leland Melvin tells Associated Press .

“After that, they’re deemed toxic,” the former NASA astronaut and NFL player said. “They like have a life of their own. They’re so stiff from all that sweat.” Melvin will serve as a spokesperson for the project.

An astronaut will require 150 pounds (68 kg) of clothes in space every year. That’s space on rocket cargo that could be used for other supplies if astronauts could wash their clothes. Also, those are clothes that are dumped back into cargo that burns up in the atmosphere upon re-entry, so they’ll aren’t even being reused in future missions.

The problem is even more serious when it comes to longer missions in space like the ones NASA and others plan for Mars and the moon. It’s one thing to ship fresh cargo regularly to the ISS and quite another to have to resupply astronauts on a Moon base or those en route to Mars.

One solution is using antimicrobial clothes to prolong the wear of items, but that’s not a permanent fix. That’s why P&G and NASA will work together to develop better clothes cleaning solutions for space.

Initially, P&G will ship detergent that’s custom-made for space so scientists can determine how the enzymes react to six months of weightlessness. In May, stain-removal pens and wipes will be delivered for testing.

Aside from the Tide products created for ISS, P&G will also develop a washer-dryer that could run on the moon or Mars. The device would use minimal amounts of water and detergent, and the water would need to be reclaimed for other uses, including drinking and cooking. The same thing happens with urine and sweat right now. Such a P&G washer-dryer would come in handy in more arid regions on Earth where water supply is an issue, but without the reclaiming feature.

We’ll have to wait and see whether NASA’s Tide-in-space experiment works out. Until then, you can watch this Wired video starring former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who explains everything about hygiene in space:

Today’s Top Deal



The newest Nest Thermostat is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon!

Price: $99.98
Buy Now

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
BGR.com

BGR.com

201K+
Followers
5K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Massimino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Moon#Procter Gamble#Nest Thermostat#Associated Press#Iss#P G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BGR.com

China may have snapped the greatest Mars selfie ever

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission is well underway, with the Perseverance rover beginning its science phase and the Ingenuity helicopter having accomplished a lot in a very short period of time. But NASA wasn’t the only space agency sending new hardware to Mars, and China recently landed its own rover on the surface of the Red Planet as well. We’ve all been staring at images from Mars sent back by Perseverance, but China just dropped one of the coolest Mars photos you’ll ever see. The China National Space Administration sent its first rover to Mars last year, beating NASA’s Perseverance rover into...
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

NASA’s Juno orbiter is about to fly by a world that may harbor life

Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: Free Echo Dot, $20 Blink Mini cam, $16 tactical knife, $80 robot vacuum, $5 Instant Pot cookbook, more NASA’s trusty Juno orbiter has been hanging around Jupiter for many years now. Its observations have taught us a lot about the gas giant and its intense storms. It revealed that the storms stretch farther into the planet than previously thought, and Juno is our primary eye in the sky when it comes to observing the swirling vortices that make Jupiter so iconic. But Jupiter isn’t Juno’s only target, and the spacecraft has also spent a great deal...
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

Strawberry Moon: How to watch the last supermoon of 2021 this week

The summer is only just beginning in earnest, which means the days are about to get even hotter in the northern hemisphere. This makes going out at night even more exciting, especially for those who are on a mission to gaze at the sky after the sun sets. It’s not just the stars that you’ll want to check out in the coming days, as the last supermoon of 2021 is nearly upon us. This is your last chance this year to take advantage of the phenomenon, with a Strawberry Supermoon set to light up the sky later this week. Today’s Top...
POTUSPosted by
BGR.com

You’re getting an extra $600 stimulus check soon if you live in this one state

The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, not by a long shot. Cases of the much more transmissible Delta variant are surging across the US. Battered industries across multiple sectors are still dealing with the pandemic’s economic shock. And a new stimulus check is still regarded in some corners as a potent tool for helping people get back on their feet amid the pandemic. This is why at least one state is about to do something new along these lines. The state is California, and what’s new is the $600 stimulus check coming soon to residents making less than $75,000. It...
Astronomyairspacemag.com

NASA’s Most Important Mission, Long Delayed, Is Finally on Track

Happy Asteroid Day! Unless one of them hits Earth, of course. In that case, not happy at all. Casual observers might think the risk of a large asteroid strike—the single worst thing that could happen to our planet—has gone away. Thanks to diligent searching by ground-based telescopes over the last 20-plus years, 95 percent of the largest (kilometer or bigger) asteroids in our planetary neighborhood—any of which could end civilization if they struck us—have been identified. None of them is on a collision course. And next year, a spacecraft called DART will try to nudge a small asteroid enough to change its orbit around a bigger asteroid—a tiny first step toward being able to deflect a future attacker.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Vice

NASA's New Atomic Clock Can Revolutionize Deep Space Exploration

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Launching missions beyond our planet requires humanity’s most cutting-edge technologies and aspirational visions. But though these missions accomplish amazing feats, such as landing on other planets or hosting astronauts for months in orbit, there is one simple task they still cannot do all by themselves: tell time.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

SpaceX launches 88 satellites in rideshare mission

New York (CNN Business) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried 88 satellites into orbit in one fell swoop on Wednesday, marking the company's second dedicated rideshare mission. The rocket took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:31 pm ET and flew southward along the east coast as it hurtled toward space. The satellites it delivered to orbit were from a range of government and commercial customers — including NASA and radar satellite company ICEYE — as well as three satellites for SpaceX's Starlink internet constellation.
AstronomyPhys.org

Exploring deep space: How can we get there safely and sustainably?

Once the sole dominion of sci-fi movies and novels, the subject of deep space exploration and interplanetary colonization has moved several steps closer to becoming a reality thanks to major advances in aerospace engineering, medicine, and physics. Sending astronauts to the International Space Station for extended missions has provided a...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Forbes

God Speed, Jeff Bezos, On Your Historic Space Flight July 20

As a long-time Virgin Galactic ticket-holder, I have mixed feelings about Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos' planned trip to space July 20, not coincidentally on the 52-year anniversary of America’s Apollo 11 Moon landing. On one hand, the Bezos excursion will be historic, launching the first prominent billionaire civilian to the final frontier, and via his own Blue Origin company. On the other hand, I had always thought VG founder Sir Richard Branson would get there first, having been at the space game a lot longer than Bezos.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

 NASA Katherine Johnson Supply Ship Departs ISS

A unmanned NASA resupply ship, docked at the International Space Station (ISS) since February, departed Tuesday on one last mission to deploy satellites before burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. The Cygnus supply ship, built by the Northrop Grumman aerospace company, is named the S.S. Katherine Johnson, after the African...
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Starliner spacecraft on course for second flight test

NASA and Boeing are continuing preparations ahead of Starliner’s second uncrewed flight to prove the system can safely carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Teams inside the Starliner production factory at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center have begun fueling the Starliner crew module and service module in preparation...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

NG-15 Cygnus spacecraft departs space station

After four months at the International Space Station, Northrop Grumman’s NG-15 Cygnus cargo ship departed the outpost to begin a brief post-ISS mission before being disposed of over the Pacific Ocean. At 12:32 p.m. EDT (16:32 UTC) June 29, 2021, the NG-15 Cygnus spacecraft, dubbed SS Katherine Johnson, was released...