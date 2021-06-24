Cancel
There's a Whole TikTok Channel Dedicated To Crushing Cars

By Lewin Day
Sometimes, cars need to be torn apart and recycled. This channel shows how that actually happens. It can be a sad day when you have to send a beloved vehicle off to the scrap yard. It's a part of the automotive circle of life, where old cars are chopped up to be recycled into new raw materials that can be used to make more cars. The recycling process generally requires cars to be stripped down before they're sent to the shredder, and you can view that process in all its gory detail thanks to the adamp402 channel on TikTok.

