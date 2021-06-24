There's a Whole TikTok Channel Dedicated To Crushing Cars

It was poised to become the most expensive car sold on Bring A Trailer, but it fell short by a good chunk of change. Bring A Trailer got its start in 2007 as but a humble blog, as a collection of car listings for which readers were heeded to advise the site's name. Fourteen years on, its name is still good advice, but for a very different reason. Today, cars (and trucks) on Bring A Trailer are often not in such poor shape they can't be driven, but rather in such exemplary condition that merely cranking them feels like a financial misstep. This transformation is perhaps best symbolized by a car sold on the site today, a 1935 Duesenberg Model JN convertible sedan that collected a hefty $1,341,000.