5 Genius Life Hacks To Improve Your Writing

The more time we spend on TikTok, the more we realize there's a hack for just about everything. Want to take a drab photo to the next level? Try this photo editing tip. Looking for a way to make oversize jeans fit? There's a simple fix for that. How about if you want to learn how to really clean your house? Yup, we've got tricks for that, too. And now, what if you put too much salt in a meal and you have no idea how to fix it? While it might seem like there's no coming back from that mistake to save your meal, lo and behold, there's a hack for that, and it's nothing short of genius.