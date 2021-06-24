15 Gardant-Managed Communities Earn 2021 Bronze National Quality Award

All three high schools in the Wentzville School District earned state and national journalism honors over the course of the year. National recognition for the 2019-20 edition of Timberland’s “Wolf Tracks” yearbook included a first place finish in the American Scholastic Press Association Yearbook contest, and earning Perfect Performance, Meeting all Deadlines by Herff Jones. Timberland’s yearbook staff also received marks of distinction from the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association for Broadcasting: Overall Broadcast - WHTV, Honorable Mention, and Yearbook: Theme Package - Uncharted, Honorable mention. "I'm so proud of all my students accomplished this year,” shared Ida Hoffmann, Timberland High School Yearbook, Newspaper, & Broadcast Media Advisor. “Despite the challenges presented them as journalists in a pandemic, they persevered and were successful. I was so happy to see them earn these honors and recognitions; they were truly deserved."