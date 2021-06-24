Cancel
San Diego, CA

YESTERDAYS San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all about those pins, and no one brings better ones to San Diego Comic-Con than YESTERDAYS. Will they be able to top last year’s hottest convention exclusive? Only time will tell, but if anyone can do it, it’s YESTERDAYS. This year, they’ve got more exclusive pins and t-shirts for [email protected] 2021. You can even start the festivities early, as their SDCC exclusives are launching on Thursday, June 24 at 9AM PT for a presale, including a tribute to the San Diego Convention Center that’s already on our “must buy” list.

San Diego, CA

Karla Peterson: San Diego Comic-Con gets the superhero treatment in a new SiriusXM podcast

SAN DIEGO — Every superhero has an origin story, and in keeping with its Hulk-sized cultural footprint, Comic-Con has a history that can only be described as epic. It is a massive, global event now, but San Diego Comic-Con had a modest hometown start. Instead of 135,000 people converging on the San Diego Convention Center, the 1970 San Diego Golden State Comic Con was a small gathering of comic book collectors, sci-fi friends and movie fans wandering around the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel.
San Diego, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Celebrate Juneteenth In San Diego

San Diego has celebrated Juneteenth for over 50 years. In 2021 the county honors African American history and culture through the following events on Saturday, June 19th. 11am - 4pm | Memorial Park - 2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego 92113. the Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth celebration. Come by the...
San Diego, CA

The San Diego Report

The San Diego out of Seaforth Landing in San Diego,CA checked in with us today:. 50 bluefin tuna from 20-175 pounds. Flyline bait on 25&30 lb. Medium sized jigs on 50 lb, sinker rigs on 80 lb.
San Diego, CA

San Diego Festival of the Arts

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 2021 SAN DIEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS. San Diego’s Annual Juried Show on September 11-12 at San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park. San Diego, Calif. (June 25, 2021) – Tickets are now available for the 35th San Diego Festival of the Arts at the San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park, formerly the Del Mar polo fields, on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12. The 21-and-older event offers a stunning variety from 175 world-renowned artist featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber, and mixed media. All proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction, wine and beer garden sales benefit adults and children with disabilities.
San Diego, CA

Obituary: Nate Soroko, San Diego craft beer icon, dies at 39

Nate Soroko, a celebrated bartender and chef in San Diego known for his love of craft beer, infectious laugh and larger-than-life personality, died at his home in Lemon Grove on June 12 at age 39. Soroko got his start in the industry as a line cook at the Liar’s Club...
San Diego, CA

Jet Ski Deals San Diego

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Summer is here, so it’s time to get out on the water in San Diego, California!. If...
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Oasis

May 28, 2018 (La Mesa) – San Diego Oasis, a nonprofit that promotes successful aging throughout San Diego County for anyone over age 50, will host author and local historian Jim Newland for a special presentation discussing a new book on the history of Grossmont Hospital from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 31, at the Oasis Lifelong Learning Center at the Grossmont Center mall, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa. The public is invited to attend this free presentation. For more information, call (619) 881-6262 or visit www.sandiegooasis.org.
San Diego, CA

RCC prof co-creates San Diego Comic-Con Museum event

In May, Shamika Mitchell, PhD, an RCC English Professor, was the co-creator of a San Diego Comic-Con Museum event featuring Alitha E. Martinez, a comic book artist best known for her work for Marvel Comics’s Iron Man and DC’s Batgirl. “San Diego Comic-Con and the Comic-Con Museum are wonderful institutions that are committed to building community and supporting fandom,” says Mitchell, who is a founding member of the museum. She has recently launched Joystick Angels, a new project on Kickstarter, is the editor for WinC Magazine which debuts this month, and is the lead editor for Rae Comics.
San Diego, CA

SDCC Shrine (San Diego Comic-Con Shrine) kicks off 2021 on July 23, 24, 25 @ Tin Fish Gaslamp Trolley Station!

Not only is the SDCC Shrine a place for Comic-con fans to gather during Comic-con @ Home, it's taking over the Blood Drive as well! Since 1971 Comic-con has saved 75,000+ lives hosting their Nations Largest Blood Drive. During Comic-con @ Home the SDCC Shrine is stepping up and making it happen with many San Diego friends. The date is approaching fast... and if you want to be involved, you can make appointment to donate blood and for those donors... Funko Pops, T-shirts, & Bags are given away... just check all that out!
San Diego, CA

San Diego Safari Park

HEALTH OFFICIALS SEEKING PERSONS WHO MAY HAVE TOUCHED RABID BAT AT SAFARI PARK. June 27, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is looking for anybody that may have come into contact with a live bat that tested positive for rabies and was found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on June 25, 2021.
San Diego, CA

These Are the Best New Restaurants in San Diego Right Now

From brunch to Baja flavors to a brand new food hall. Someday we’ll be able to stop referring to time in pre-and post-pandemic terms, but for now, we’re just so incredibly grateful to our restaurant community for their steadfast dedication and for pressing ever forward when things seemed impossible to overcome. Even more incredible are the fearless entrepreneurs who forged ahead with new ventures despite the uncertainties of opening during an active pandemic. And so it’s with well-deserved thanks and high-fives that we proudly present our list of the most exciting new restaurant openings in San Diego:
Trek Today

Hallmark Reveals 2021 Comic Con Exclusive Ornament

Hallmark has announced its exclusive collectibles for 2021 conventions and included is one Trek exclusive, a Star Trek Klingon Bird of Prey Hallmark Keepsake Ornament. Here is the description of the ornament from Hallmark: “Early script drafts of “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” used Romulans in their classic Bird-of-Prey warship as the film’s antagonists. When later drafts swapped Klingons for Romulans, the ship’s designation as a Bird-of-Prey remained and the craft was redesigned to reflect Klingon technology. Put the fearsome-looking ship on display with this meticulously detailed Christmas tree ornament. PopMinded event exclusive—one of just 3,750 issued.”
Comicscomic-con.org

June Comic-Con Educational Series!

This month’s Educational Series features three panels from the Comics Arts Conference. The CAC is an academic conference hosted by Comic-Con International with the mission of bringing together comics scholars, professionals, critics, and historians to discuss comics with the public. "To Valhalla!": Norse Mythology Interpretation in Comic Books and Media...
San Diego, CA

Weekend to Bring Increasing Heat in San Diego Area

Heat and Drought Conditions Increasing in San Diego Area, San Diegans Prepare. A period of cooling that made for a fairly temperate start to summer in the San Diego area this week will give way to intensifying heat over the next several days, according to meteorologists. A low-pressure trough along...
San Diego, CA

Cruises set to return to San Diego in September

SAN DIEGO — After a 15-month hiatus, San Diego will soon welcome back cruise ships. On Monday, Holland America became the first cruise line to announce its return to the city's port. The last time a cruise ship left San Diego for a voyage was back in March of 2020.