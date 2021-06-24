YESTERDAYS San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives
We’re all about those pins, and no one brings better ones to San Diego Comic-Con than YESTERDAYS. Will they be able to top last year’s hottest convention exclusive? Only time will tell, but if anyone can do it, it’s YESTERDAYS. This year, they’ve got more exclusive pins and t-shirts for [email protected] 2021. You can even start the festivities early, as their SDCC exclusives are launching on Thursday, June 24 at 9AM PT for a presale, including a tribute to the San Diego Convention Center that’s already on our “must buy” list.sdccblog.com