Skuid expands work within public sector, helping U.S. federal, state, and local agencies achieve mission-critical digital initiatives

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, today announced an expanded offering to help public sector agencies accelerate digital initiatives and create usable and inclusive app experiences that meet stringent 508-compliance standards. The demand for digital transformation in the public sector has...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
