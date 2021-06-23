Isanti awards bid for Main Street reconstruction project
The city of Isanti received some good news regarding the bid for its Main Street reconstruction project to begin later this summer. During the Isanti City Council meeting June 15, City Engineer Jason Cook explained the city received six bids for the Main Street reconstruction project, with bids ranging from the low bid of $406,786 to the high bid of $472,571. Cook said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $467,000.www.hometownsource.com