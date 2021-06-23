Cancel
Right-leaning group launches attack on Jena Griswold over her support for federal election bill

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA conservative group kicked off a digital ad campaign Wednesday attacking Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold over the Democrat’s support for sweeping federal voting rights and election reform legislation. Compass Colorado, a right-leaning advocacy organization known for its pugnacious approach to politics, rebrands the Democrats’ For the People Act as the “Corrupt Politicians Act” and claims the legislation amounts to a “partisan power grab” that will undermine Colorado’s election system.

