Crew fall 1-0 to Union

Posted by 
10TV
10TV
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

Vito Wormgoor
Olivier Mbaizo
Jamiro Monteiro
#The Philadelphia Union#The Columbus Crew
