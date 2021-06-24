Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Jrue Holiday

 5 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Jrue Holiday

FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in crucial Game 5 versus Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks got themselves right back into this best of seven series after evening up the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-2 against the Brooklyn Nets. Sunday afternoon's Game 4 was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, but the Bucks – who started to play like the Bucks – managed to make this a series as they knotted things up at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory. They handled their homecourt business by taking both games at Fiserv Forum, but Milwaukee will be put to the test as the series shifts back to Brooklyn for tonight's Game 5.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday named NBA all-defensive first team

The Milwaukee Bucks experimented with different defenses throughout the season and one of the key reasons head coach Mike Budenholzer had that ability was because of the individual talents of guard Jrue Holiday and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pair were named to the NBA's all-defensive first team Monday night, becoming...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 reasons why not worry about Jrue Holiday's series against Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 114-108 Game 5 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Jun 15, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Well, we can add another painful Game 5 loss to recent Milwaukee Bucks history. The Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series that ended in a 114-108 victory in favor of Brooklyn that now puts them up 3-2 in the series as it shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 6.
Reports: Bucks' Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday commit to Tokyo Olympics

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Kris Middleton and guard Jrue Holiday have both committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, according to reports. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, agent Mike Lindemen told ESPN the Olympic news on Tuesday, June 22. Later...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 storylines to follow against the Atlanta Hawks in ECF

Jan 24, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA (Nick Monroe/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports) The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals after an eventful 11-game run to start these NBA Playoffs. It has been a memorable stretch thus far, and they will have a chance to build upon...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 most important matchups versus the Atlanta Hawks

Apr 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are just hours away from tip-off in Game 1 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. It has been a memorable road for both teams throughout the first two rounds of these playoffs, and they...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from season series against Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) After outdueling the Brooklyn Nets last round, the Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. In a series that isn't short on storylines between the two sides, the Bucks and the Hawks are both...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 questions following Eastern Conference Semifinals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Bucks are officially heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. It has certainly been a thrilling 11-game stretch to get to this point in the NBA Playoffs, leaving behind some memories that will be etched into the history books forever. In round one, the Bucks earned redemption over the Miami Heat, who defeated them last postseason in five games, by sweeping them this time around. Round two against the Brooklyn Nets proved more difficult as it went down to the closing moments in Game 7, but Milwaukee eventually came out on top.
Get to know Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who has been influential on and off the court in his first season in Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday is in his first year with Milwaukee Bucks and has made an immediate impact on and off the court. Get to know Holiday here. He's in his first season with the Bucks. He was the key piece in a four-team trade in the offseason that sent him to Milwaukee. The Bucks got Holiday and Sam Merrill (the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft) from the Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and two additional draft picks.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in critical Game 2 with Atlanta Hawks

Jun 23, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Bucks did themselves no favors in their Game 1 loss against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Despite this opening matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals taking place on their home floor at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks seemingly lacked...
Jrue Holiday has arrived for the Bucks at the best time possible

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday wasn't at his best in the early stages of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. But, the veteran is now stepping up at the most vital time possible. Holiday performed well in Game 7 against the Bucks, especially from a defensive standpoint. While he's usually a force on that end, it's been his offensive production that has been a massive improvement as of late.