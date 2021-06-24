Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

Following a thrilling win after being down 18 points to the 76ers at home on Monday, the Hawks look like a team that has a fighting chance after being largely dominated by Philadelphia since the fourth quarter of game one. Their efforts can largely be credited to a former first-round pick, but it may not be the one you’re thinking of. John Collins’ energy helped bring life to this Hawks team, and Trae Young orchestrated the offense with brilliant passes. However, former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter was one of the biggest reasons the Hawks clawed back, and he’s been playing very well all series.