NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Nets vs. Bucks score, results: Milwaukee survives Kevin Durant's heroics in Game 7 win

Kevin Durant tried to will the Nets to a victory, but the Bucks are going to the Eastern Conference finals after winning a back-and-forth Game 7. Durant, who scored 48 points, nearly played the hero role to perfection. He hit a game-tying shot with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. It marked the first overtime in an NBA Game 7 since Spurs-Mavericks in the 2006 Western Conference semifinals.
Kevin Huerter, Hawks upset No. 1 seeded 76ers in Game 7

Kevin Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 points, Trae Young added 21 points and 10 assists and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks stunned the host Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. The Hawks will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Young...
NBA playoffs 2021: By the tip of Kevin Durant's shoe, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally halfway to their goal

The game could've been a movie, the action on the sidelines a soap opera and the dialogue between Kevin Durant and his longtime friend P.J. Tucker a stage play. But for all the drama that spilled on the floor Saturday night in an epic overtime Game 7 that saw the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the Brooklyn Nets 115-111, all the exhaustion that led to fatigue and respect-filled hugs afterward, this was the bottom line: The Bucks' stars are healthy, and they're in the conference finals.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in crucial Game 5 versus Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks got themselves right back into this best of seven series after evening up the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-2 against the Brooklyn Nets. Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, but the Bucks – who started to play like the Bucks – managed to make this a series as they knotted things up at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory. They handled their homecourt business by taking both games at Fiserv Forum, but Milwaukee will be put to the test as the series shifts back to Brooklyn for tonight’s Game 5.
Milwaukee Bucks: What’s next after Kevin Durant’s Game 5 explosion?

What’s next for the Milwaukee Bucks after Kevin Durant’s Game 5 explosion?. A triple-double, consisting of 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists had Kevin Durant leading his Brooklyn Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their semifinal series, giving Brooklyn a 3-2 lead. In other words, Milwaukee...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 114-108 Game 5 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Jun 15, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Well, we can add another painful Game 5 loss to recent Milwaukee Bucks history. The Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series that ended in a 114-108 victory in favor of Brooklyn that now puts them up 3-2 in the series as it shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 6.
Kevin Huerter is becoming a key piece for Atlanta

Following a thrilling win after being down 18 points to the 76ers at home on Monday, the Hawks look like a team that has a fighting chance after being largely dominated by Philadelphia since the fourth quarter of game one. Their efforts can largely be credited to a former first-round pick, but it may not be the one you’re thinking of. John Collins’ energy helped bring life to this Hawks team, and Trae Young orchestrated the offense with brilliant passes. However, former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter was one of the biggest reasons the Hawks clawed back, and he’s been playing very well all series.
Kevin Durant on game-tying 2-pointer that sent Nets-Bucks Game 7 to OT: 'My big ass foot stepped on the line'

For a moment, it looked as though Kevin Durant had won the Brooklyn Nets their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on a 3-pointer over P.J. Tucker with only one second left on the game clock. Had the shot counted for three points, the Nets would have led the Bucks 110-109, and if Giannis Antetokounmpo had missed at the buzzer as he did in reality, Brooklyn would have won the game in regulation. But the officials called the shot a 2-pointer, which was later confirmed by replay. That only tied the score at 109 apiece, and the Bucks went on to win the game in overtime, 115-111.
Kevin Huerter Could Be the Key to a Hawks Conference Finals Victory

Kevin Huerter showcased his talents to the entire Country on Sunday. Capital Region fans know what Huerter is capable of doing, and the Hawks and their fans know what the former Shen standout is capable of doing, and now everyone else knows too. Huerter put his team on his back and carried them to a win in game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. No matter what, Huerter is putting himself in great position to get a big pay day in the off-season, whether it’s with Atlanta or with another team. There will be plenty of interest from teams around the NBA.
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant: 'You've got to give credit to the Milwaukee Bucks'

JaVale McGee: One reoccurring thing I’m seeing in these playoffs is…… PLAY THE BIGS!!!!. LeBron James: YELLING CONGRATS to my brother James “CHAMP” Jones on Executive of the Year!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 52 mins ago – via Twitter KingJames. Duane Rankin: He’s in the building. #Sunsin4 fan Nick McKellar. #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs2021...
Mark Turgeon on How a Growth Spurt Turned Kevin Huerter Into an NBA Player

How a growth spurt turned Kevin Huerter into an NBA player originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Maryland Terrapin Kevin Huerter had a weekend to remember thanks to his 27-point outburst in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Huerter's career night caught the...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 storylines to follow against the Atlanta Hawks in ECF

Jan 24, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA (Nick Monroe/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports) The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals after an eventful 11-game run to start these NBA Playoffs. It has been a memorable stretch thus far, and they will have a chance to build upon...