Whereiwander… every spring about the first week of May, I can expect to hear a familiar whir of wings and chipping sounds, to make me aware that this territory is being reclaimed; and where did you put our feeders. The male Ruby-throated Hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) has returned. Ruby-throated is our only eastern hummingbird the other seventeen species of hummingbirds that can be found in North America, reside west of the Mississippi River. The males will arrive in our area a few days prior to the females’ arrival. The migrating hummingbirds will have journeyed nonstop over the Gulf of Mexico, a distance of about five hundred miles. Before starting their journey they will double their body weight in fat and live off their body fat while flying over the water. Migrating from Central America across the Gulf waters will take them about twenty hours; but they still have a long, long way to travel.