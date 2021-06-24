Former President Trump coming to Sarasota for rally

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Former President Donald Trump will make a return to the Suncoast next week. Mr. Trump will hold a celebration of his accomplishments in Sarasota on July 3rd. According to Jack Brill, the acting Chairman of the GOP of Sarasota County, which is hosting, The event will be held at the Sarasota fairgrounds... and it is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Sarasota County, which is co-chaired by Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota.