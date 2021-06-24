Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Former President Trump coming to Sarasota for rally

By Don Brennan
snntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA (SNN TV) - Former President Donald Trump will make a return to the Suncoast next week. Mr. Trump will hold a celebration of his accomplishments in Sarasota on July 3rd. According to Jack Brill, the acting Chairman of the GOP of Sarasota County, which is hosting, The event will be held at the Sarasota fairgrounds... and it is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Sarasota County, which is co-chaired by Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota.

www.snntv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...