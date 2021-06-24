Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

New York City FC 1-0 Atlanta United: Rate and React

By Joe Patrick
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was pretty rough. NYCFC was dominant in the opening moments, so I was actually feeling optimistic by halftime when the teams went in level and Atlanta was finding some spaces in the final third (even if the movements and coordination was still a mess). But the second half it felt like this team never had a chance, and the score easily could’ve been worse if not for some big saves by Brad Guzan. After a hopeful start to the season with decent enough results, things are turning in a bad way and need correction.

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Atlanta United#Mobile#Nycfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United 2 suffers 1-0 loss at Memphis 901 FC

Atlanta United 2 fell 1-0 on the road at Memphis 901 FC Wednesday night. Rocco Ríos Novo tied his season-high of six saves and Atlanta United Homegrown Bryce Washington made his professional debut. Atlanta had an early look on goal from Connor Stanley in the fifth minute when he fired...
MLSBoston Herald

Revolution edge New York City FC with second-half rally

The New England Revolution secured their fourth consecutive victory and second straight on the road with a wild 3-2 win over New York City FC on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The Revolution scored twice late in the second half to improve to 6-1-2 and maintain...
MLSnycfc.com

Highlights | NYCFC 1-0 Atlanta United

New York City FC were back in action midweek against Gabriel Henize’s Atlanta United. The Boys in Blue secured a huge 1-0 win thanks to a 69th minute strike by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi strike - his fourth in four games.
MLSDoc's Sports Service

New York City FC vs D.C. United Prediction, 6/27/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York City (-294) D.C. (+560) Jesus Medina and New York City FC (4-2-3, 4th in Eastern Conference) host D.C. United (4-1-5, 7th in Eastern Conference) at Red Bull Arena on Sunday. The goaltenders protecting the net are Sean Johnson for New York City FC and Bill Hamid for D.C. United. NYCFC is priced at -294 while the Black-and-Red are at +560. The total opens at 2.75.
MLSnycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 2-1 D.C. United

New York City FC were back in action on Sunday evening, welcoming D.C. United to Red Bull Arena. The hosts were aiming to secure back-to-back wins after their midweek success against Atlanta United. The visitors took an early lead through Nigel Robertha, but a second-half header from Keaton Parks and a dramatic injury-time winner from Thiago Andrade helped NYCFC earn a 2-1 victory.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC: Thiago leads comeback win against D.C. United

New York City FC went down early in the first half, but managed to win 2-1 in a comeback win. The last time New York City FC faced D.C. United, the Pigeons lost in the season opener, 2-1. Since then, both sides have earned four wins, and were separated by a mere point going into the game on Sunday night; NYCFC had 14 points, and then D.C. had 13. The Pigeons hoped to continue their winning ways after beating Atlanta United FC on Wednesday, and in the end they won 2-1, despite being down a goal most of the game.
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United falls 2-1 on late NYCFC sucker punch

D.C. United seemed set to extend an unbeaten streak to four games, only for NYCFC to score two dramatic late goals, handing the Black-and-Red a 2-1 loss. Nigel Robertha’s first MLS goal looked to give United at least some share of the points, only for Keaton Parks and Thiago Andrade to strike in the final five minutes to give New York City the win.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0: What was said

What was said by Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze and players Miles Robinson and Santiago Sosa after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (transcription provided by Atlanta United):. On the physicality of the game and changes in second half. “Both teams were physically strong today....
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 falls 2-1 vs. OKC Energy FC

Atlanta United 2 fell 2-1 to OKC Energy FC Sunday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Matías Benítez netted his second goal of the season, while Robbie Mertz recorded his first assist. Atlanta pushed forward early in the match, which created numerous opportunities on goal. In just the fifth minute,...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Addressing some of Atlanta United’s biggest concerns following another uninspiring result at home

Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a scoreless draw on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the result, the Five Stripes maintain their spot at 10th position in the Eastern conference standings. This is their third straight draw at home and their fifth league match in a row without a win. Here are a few thoughts on what’s going wrong in the ATL.
MLSPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New England Revolution at New York City FC preview, odds and prediction

In a premier matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the New England Revolution (5 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) travel to take on New York City FC (3-2-2). The game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena. Below, we preview the New England Revolution vs. New York City FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSfcdallas.com

FC Dallas Draws 1-1 with Minnesota United FC

Eighteen-year-old Homegrown Forward Ricardo Pepi scored the game-tying goal. Nkosi Tafari and Facundo Quignon made their MLS debuts. Paxton Pomykal made his first start since August 16, 2020 against Nashville SC. Jimmy Maurer registered seven saves in tonight’s draw, tying his MLS career-high record during the regular season. He made...
MLBTitusville Herald

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0

A-flied out for Kim in the 5th. LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 3. HR_Acuña Jr. (19), off Kim. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (44). Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Sosa, O'Neill); Atlanta 0. RISP_St. Louis 0 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 0. GIDP_Almonte. DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt). St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA. Kim,...