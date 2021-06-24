New York City FC 1-0 Atlanta United: Rate and React

That was pretty rough. NYCFC was dominant in the opening moments, so I was actually feeling optimistic by halftime when the teams went in level and Atlanta was finding some spaces in the final third (even if the movements and coordination was still a mess). But the second half it felt like this team never had a chance, and the score easily could’ve been worse if not for some big saves by Brad Guzan. After a hopeful start to the season with decent enough results, things are turning in a bad way and need correction.